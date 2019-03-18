A 49-year-old Carrabelle woman died Friday after a one-car accident on U.S. 98 Wednesday evening,

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Tamera Sue Johns was driving her 1996 Chevy Lumina eastbound on U.S. 98 towards Carrabelle at about 6:25 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway on a curve near the Yents Bayou bridge, and the front of the vehicle hit a tree.

A passing motorist attempted CPR before the Weems Memorial Hospital ambulance arrived. Johns, in critical condition, was transported by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where she passed away Friday.

Susan Reeder, owner of Best Seafood in Eastpoint, said Johns had been a faithful employee over at least the past 15 years, working as a driver, shucker and in several other capacities.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with funeral services at noon on Wednesday, March 20 at Deliverance Tabernacle Church, 533 Avenue A, in Eastpoint.

Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Crawfordville are handling all arrangements.