The Elder Care Community Council (ECCC), in collaboration with the Senior Explorers Club, is hosting Footloose Fridays, an initiative to get seniors out and about.

The excursions would include shopping trips, going to movies and other entertaining ventures.

If you would like to partipate in an excursion please contact holyfamilyseniorcenter@gmail.com or 653-3134 or come by and sign up. Make sure you check our Facebook pages (Holy Family Senior Center and ECCC) for future Friday dates.

Other activities going on at the center this month include:

Monday, March 18: Garden Work Day 9 to 11 a.m.Monday, March 18: Chair Yoga 10 to 11:30 a.m.Tuesday, March 19: ECCC Senior Network meeting 1 to 2 p.m. (RSVP by Friday, March 15)Wednesday, March 20 Prepare to Care workshop noon to 1:30 p.m. (RSVP by Monday, March 18)Thursday, March 21 FAMU Health Series noon to 1 p.m. (RSVP by Monday, March 18)Monday, March 25: Chair Yoga 10 to 11:30 a.m.Thursday, March 28 Eating Smart Being Active noon to 1 p.m. (RSVP by Monday, March 25)

Erica Head is activities coordinator at the Holy Family Senior Center. If you are interested in bringing a group for lunch to the center, or you need a ride, you can reach her at holyfamilyseniorcenter@gmail.com or 653-3134. Or call ECCC directly at 850-509- 5009. Please visit our Facebook pages Holy Family Center and Eccc - E Triple C to stay up to date on the latest events and activities at the center.