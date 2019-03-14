The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team ran its winning streak to three with a pair of wins in the past week.

Behind an increasingly potent offense and the pitching of Haley Guffey, the Lady Gators have rebounded strongly since their lone loss to Wakulla.

Wewahitchka 11, Franklin County 5

Guffey picked up the complete game win in the circle and Gracie Price doubled, tripled and singled, driving in four and scoring once.

Cyrina Madrid was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and scored three times.

Morgan Mayhann was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Aleah Wooten 2 for 5 with an RBI and run-scored and Savannah Lister doubled, singled and drove in one.

Tamiah Rouse had a pair of hits and scored twice, Kristen Thompson had two hits and drove in one, Savanna Mayhann scored twice, Guffey had a pair of singles and Katie Shealy scored.

The four extra-base hits were the Lady Gators first in three games.

Wewahitchka was six of seven stealing bases and benefited from three Franklin County errors.

Guffey went seven innings allowing eight hits and five runs, but just two runs were earned as the Lady Gators committed four errors behind her.

She walked four and struck out eight.

Wewahitchka 10, Vernon 0

Guffey tossed a one-hitter over five innings and the Lady Gators put 19 runners on base last Thursday in a game shortened by the mercy rule.

Wewahitchka, up 1-0 after one frame, posted seven runs in the third and two more in the fifth to ice the game.

Eight Lady Gators accounted for 12 hits, all singles, and Wewahitchka benefited as five batters reached on an error and Vernon pitchers issued two walks.

Madrid reached base three times, singled twice and scored twice and Wooten had a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in two.

Guffey helped her cause with two hits and an RBI and Shealy had two hits and scored.

Thompson added an RBI single and scored and Rouse an RBI single and Price singled, scored and drove in a run.

Guffey struck out 12 while walking two.