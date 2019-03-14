After opening with six straight wins, the Lady Seahawks softball team hit a skid this week with back-to-back losses at home.

On Monday night, the team fell 11-5 to conference foe Wewahitchka, spotting the Gators three runs in the top of the first, and then handing them two more in the fourth, and four in the fifth, to seal the loss.

On Tuesday, the Lady Seahawks fell 9-2 in a non-conference outing against Wakulla.

“No one wants to lose, but we play a very tough schedule and our weaknesses will be exposed,” said coach Scott Collins. “There's no room on our schedule to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to bounce back every day and try to get better.

“The girls are working hard and have great attitudes, knowing that all of our goals are in reach and these regular season games are practice games for a run at the state playoffs,” he said.

In Monday’s game, freshman Brooklyn O’Neal went 2 for 2, driving in a pair of runs, and scoring a pair. Senior Melanie Collins was 2 for 3, scoring two runs and driving in a third, while junior Jaylin Charles was 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Senior Alexus Johnson was 2 for 4, with a run scored and one stolen base, and freshman Ariel Andrews was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Sophomore Abby Johnson was 1 for 4.

Freshman Sage Brannan went the first three innings on the mound, giving up five runs, four of them earned, on four hits, including a double and a triple. She struck out two and walked three.

Charles closed the last three innings, giving up six runs, three of them earned, on nine hits. Including a double. She walked one and struck out one.

In Tuesday’s game against Wakulla, Brannan gave up two earned runs on four hits, including a double, in three innings of work. She struck out two and walked two. In four innings on the mound, Charles gave up seven earned runs on six hits, including a pair of homers and a pair of doubles.

Alexus Johnson scored a run, going 1 for 4 at the plate, and freshman Gracie Smith scored the other. Andrews had a pair of hits in three at-bats. Eighth grader Kylah Ross, senior Sophia Kirvin, Abby Johnson and Brannan each had a single.

On Friday at Bozeman, the Lady Seahawks blanked the Lady Bucks 10-0, behind Charles’ four-hit pitching, in which she walked just one batter in the space of six innings.

Franklin County banged out 18 hits, led by Kirvin, who was 3 for 4 at the plate, with four runs batted in, and two runs scored.

Charles helped her cause by going 2 for 4 with a double, and a pair of RBIs. Andrews went 3 for 3, and scored three runs, and O’Neal went 2 fo4 4, with a double and one run scored.

Alexus Johnson had a triple in three plate appearances, driving in one run and scoring another. Ross was 2 for 4 with a run scored, and Collins 1 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored. Abby Johnson went 1 for 2.

On March 7 at Liberty County, the Lady Seahawks beat the Lady Bulldogs 6-2, on the strength of a three-run fourth inning.

Brannan struck out three and walked three in six innings of work, allowing two runs, one earned, and three hits, including a double and a home run. Charles handled closer duties, facing four batters and allowing just one hit.

Collins banged out a double and a home run, driving in three runs and scoring another. Abby Johnson went 1 for 3 at the plate, driving in a run.

Charles, 2 for 4 at the plate, smacked a double, drove in a run, and scored two.

Alexus Johnson also went 2 for 4, and scored a run, while Brannan went 1 for 3 and scored a run, and Kirvin 1 for 4.

Against Leon March 6, a dramatic two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning carried the Lady Seahawks to a 6-5 win at home.

Charles got the complete game victory, scattering five runs, four of them earned, on nine hits over seven innings of work. She struck out nine and walked four, giving up a pair of home runs.

Alexus Johnson led the team at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double, a pair of runs batted in and one run scored. Collins went 1 for 3 with an RBI and one run scored, while Kirvin was 3 for 4 with 1 run scored.

Charles helped her cause by going 2 for 4, with an RBI and one run scored.

On Feb. 27 at North Bay Haven, the Lady Seahawks blanked the Lady Buccaneers 7-0

Collins went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a triple, driving in a run and scoring two others.

Alexus Johnson was 1 for 2 at the plate, scoring two runs. Kirvin was 1 for 4 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring another.

O’Neal, 1 for 3 at the plate, had one RBI. Gracie Smith was 1 for 2 at the plate, and Charles was 1 for 4 with a double.