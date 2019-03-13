In response to good Dr. Mikel Tuten’s “Uncle Sam is not a stingy friend” letter of Feb. 28, almost all I can say is he has not been paying attention, not his fault entirely. The American story as related in our media does not approve of the kinds of atrocities that have driven the current crop of refugees and asylum seekers to our southern border.

Even if we do not recall the stories, nowadays with the Internet we can inform ourselves. Just search for “El Mozote massacre” and that will lead to many relations of the kinds of horrible events, perhaps shy of genocide but pretty terrible, and this kind of atrocity is still going on. Knowing what happened and is happening to these people, mostly Mayans, might lead one to grasp why they fled their homelands - villages and farms that no longer exist due to the pressures of international capitalism for plantations and mines. If you wonder why there is a border crisis, make the effort to inform yourself.

Certainly the United States has made “mistakes” since the acknowledged greatness of World War II, but it did not have to. In order to maintain the rule of our elite class, we destabilized and enacted regime change in dozens of countries. Start with the overthrow of Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala, a president who enacted very modest land reform which was unacceptable to United Fruit. The list of Uncle Sam’s depredations is long and the rationale was always an opposition to communism, real or perceived. In every case, the governments that resulted were tyrannical autocracies, and ol’ Sam was definitely not stingy in giving them the training and means to oppress and control their people.

Nixon began the War on Drugs not to control heroin or marijuana, but to control the blacks/heroin, and marijuana/anti-war hippies (John Ehrlichman in his memoir quotes Nixon to this effect. Look it up}. In our modern version of the War on Drugs, we try to attack the source. Yet, it seems as long as there is demand, supply follows. After many years of “War,” heroin, cocaine, and marijuana are more available and cheaper than ever before. This is not the fault of the growers, but of America’s insatiable appetite. We have lost the “War.” Still, the aftermath remains of drug cartels and gangs that predate on their populations and make life impossible and provide more impetus for emigration. Furthermore, Central America just serves as a transit, but the gangs are still there.

In his final paragraph, I cannot begin to understand the good doctor’s assertion that these refugees are selfish, that if they were so hardworking, they should stay in their homelands. First, those homelands are gone; that is why they are refugees. Second, the conversation about immigration should be vast, and not restricted to the so-called Border Crisis. The Spanish-speaking immigrants, legal and illegal, I know are universally hardworking. Well, there is one that drinks too much, shame on him. Still, they pay local, state, and federal taxes. I don’t see how anyone can truly complain they are taking jobs and resources away from native-born Americans, Americans who seem to not want to pick strawberries, weed cabbages, wash dishes, or clean houses, to name just a few of the services immigrants provide, not to speak of doctors, dentists, nurses, engineers, entrepreneurs, etc.

Finally, though, the discussion should come down to the part of the Hippocratic Oath that resonates with me, “Do no harm.” By allowing policies that hurt and kill others, we are breaking our vow. We need to recognize failed and cruel policies and change them.

Ted Tripp

S/V Sunrise

Apalachicola