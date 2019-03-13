University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer isn’t afraid of words. He’s not a fan of trigger warnings. He doesn’t feel threatened by conservative commentators on campus who might offend the sensibilities of liberal students and professors.

A few days ago, Zimmer reminded us of his commitment to free expression by calling out President Donald Trump over the possibility of the White House imposing federal oversight on campus speech. Trump is frustrated by the perceived liberal bias in colleges. He wants to issue an executive order requiring universities to promote free speech — especially conservative speech — or face the loss of federal research money.

In response, Zimmer protested. He said any action by the Trump administration or Congress to intervene in the collegiate marketplace of ideas would be a grave mistake. Trump wasn’t specific about what he wants to do, but Zimmer heard enough to realize that direct government supervision of speech and thought would be dangerous. It would harm the mission of higher education by chilling the environment. “It makes the government, with all its power and authority, a party to defining the very nature of discussion on campus,” Zimmer wrote to the University of Chicago community.

The college president recognizes the paradox: Trump wants what Zimmer wants — to protect the rights of all speakers, including conservatives. But Trump’s proposed solution would be to use government power to demand that certain voices be heard.

That’s a problem. How can Trump’s proposal be enacted without trampling on academic freedom and free expression? At public universities, the government could be accused of violating First Amendment protections. And just wait for Trump’s tactic to backfire. Who’s to say a future president wouldn’t invoke the same powers to demand different points of view are promoted — or silenced? “A committee in Washington passing judgment on the speech policies and activities of educational institutions, judgments that may change according to who is in power and what policies they wish to promulgate, would be a profound threat to open discourse on campus,” Zimmer wrote.

We’ve taken note of incidents on campuses when voices and ideas were stifled because they challenged political correctness or made some people uncomfortable. More frequently than not, it’s been conservative thought shut down by the liberal majority. Granted, some of those conservatives were obnoxious, but who said life should be free of intellectual conflict? Universities are designed to teach students to think and encourage the exploration of rival ideas. The minute college administrators employ a litmus test on thought, they fail at their responsibility. Trump is advocating the same inappropriate approach by other means: He wants to regulate the terms of discourse.

The opposite method is better: Recognize that college is an arena of ideas and encourage access to all viewpoints. Ensure any forum for controversial speech is safe. But welcome opportunities, don’t fear them.

Because the correct response to controversial notions isn’t to ban the speaker or call in the speech police, it’s to engage, dissect … and learn.

Universities should manage political expression and scholarship the way Zimmer does: by permitting differences of opinion. No government intrusion required.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Chicago Tribune.