I want to publicly thank the city of Apalachicola for responding to our neighborhood’s calls for help by repairing and replacing the clogged underground stormwater pipes in the area of Sawyer Lane and Avenue F between 16th and 17th streets.

Debris from Hurricane Michael had apparently stopped up whatever meager drainage the area had prior to the storm. Unusually heavy rains this past December caused the area for blocks around to flood. It was much worse than it had ever been. The water was a foot deep in Sawyer Lane. This was more than just a major inconvenience for many of us. While the water did not enter our home, the HVAC ducts under our house were flooded and had to be replaced.

New pipe has now been installed between 16th and 17th Streets. Stormwater drainage is much improved, and the work is continuing in the area.

I particularly wish to thank Public Works Supervisor Greg Harris for all his hard work. He was very responsive to us. He has been supervising the repair work, and has been operating the backhoe himself. In the process of calling attention to this problem, I spoke to Mayor Van Johnson, to City Commissioners Anita Grove and Mitchell Bartley, and to City Manager Ron Nalley. Thank you all for your roles in helping solve this problem in our neighborhood. And thank you to our neighbors who added their voices to our cries for help.

I know that other parts of town have serious stormwater drainage problems as well. Mr. Nalley said in a recent city commission meeting that Apalachicola residents who have drainage problems in their area should report them so that the limited amount of money available for this work can be most effectively prioritized.

Our small town still has many problems, and local residents have many serious concerns, but in this case, I want to give credit where credit is due. Thank you.

Charles Sawyer

Apalachicola