The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

March 6

Martin Ellis Davis, 52, Apalachicola, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of conditional release; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Jessica Karen Ard, 34, Eastpoint, driving while license suspended or revoked – second offense; $500 bond (FCSO)

March 7

Michael Eugene Boone, 40, Eastpoint, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked – habitual offender; $2,500 bond (FCSO)

March 8

Jasmen Nicole Yon, 29, Vernon, felony violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

March 9

James Bishop Putnal, 42, Carrabelle, domestic battery; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

Kristopher Gordon Kelley, 42, Apalachicola, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Charles Anthony Thomas, 65, Cairo, Georgia, battery, criminal mischief – property damage over $200 and under $1,000; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Lisa Marie Sellers, 46, Carrabelle, driving on a permanently revoked driver license, attaching license plate not assigned; $1,000 bond (FHP)