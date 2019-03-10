LAKE CHARLES – Saturday was a day of heavy emotion for Thibodaux native Wayne Coleman and his family.

That morning, Coleman attended funeral services for his uncle Henry “Copper” Coleman Jr., a huge Thibodaux High fan who died in a head-on, two-vehicle accident while returning home from the Tigers’ second-round playoff basketball game against Hahnville High on Feb. 26.

Henry Coleman and Jake Landry both died in the car accident, which happened in St. John the Baptist Parish. The tragedy was an emotional blow for all Thibodaux fans in midst of a highly successful basketball season for the Tigers.

After laying his uncle to rest on Saturday morning, Wayne Coleman traveled to Lake Charles to watch the Tigers play in the Class 5A state championship game against Walker High that night.

He made it a priority to attend Saturday’s game in Lake Charles, especially since he knew his uncle would’ve loved to be there to watch it.

“I’m just trying to get my mind off the funeral and come out here and support the boys,” he said. “If he would’ve been here, he would’ve been up on the front row supporting them and having a good time. The funeral was uplifting. He’s going to a better place. He’s going to be missed.”

After spending the morning saying goodbye to his uncle, Wayne Coleman got to celebrate Thibodaux’s first ever state title in basketball on Saturday night.

The Tigers defeated Walker, 70-60, in the Class 5A state championship game at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Wayne Coleman, who wore a T-shirt with photos of Henry’s life on it, said watching Thibodaux win a state title was the perfect way to honor the memory of his uncle.

“Man, it’s unbelievable,” he said. “It’s crazy. It’s just a terrific feeling.”

He joined thousands of other Thibodaux High fans who made the trip to Lake Charles for the state championship. The fans cheered hard for four quarters and celebrated the state title in party fashion after.

Thibodaux High head athletic trainer Jerry Blackwell has been around many sports teams at the school over the years.

He said this year’s basketball team will always stand out, and now they have the trophy to prove it.

“Out of all the teams I’ve been with, they are family no matter what,” Blackwell said. “They aren’t just teammates. They are big-time family. They got each other’s backs through thick and thin.”

Blackwell said Saturday’s game is a testament to all of the time and dedication the team put into it this season.

“It’s special,” Blackwell said. “These kids deserve it with the work they put in during the summer and the season. (Thibodaux head coach Tony) Clark works his butt off. He deserves a lot of credit. He’s got a good staff. They’ve worked really hard.”

Damon Robinson, the father of Thibodaux senior basketball player Rashod Robinson, said it was emotional to see the Tigers finally win a state title.

“I’m proud of this group,” Robinson said. “Great kids and great coaches. The support from the former players and students has been amazing. No one saw this coming. I’m just enjoying the ride. I couldn’t imagine Doc’s (Rashod Robinson) senior year going any better.”

Brenetta Williams, mother of Thibodaux senior basketball player Kobi Johnson, reflected on how special it was to see the Tigers capture a state championship. Johnson scored 18 points to win the Most Outstanding Player Award of Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game.

“It’s been an amazing journey this year,” Williams said. “It’s very exciting because they have reached the main goal they have made for this season. To see them here (Saturday) winning a state championship is a blessing. It’s truly amazing. As a mother, I’m proud of Kobi, and as a fan, I’m proud of the whole team.”

Karlis Starks, who was a member of Thibodaux’s 2005 basketball team that finished as a Class 5A state runner-up, said it was amazing to finally watch the Tigers win a state championship after falling short for so long.

“It’s an honor to wear Thibodaux on your chest. When you are doing big things like this, you’ve got the whole city behind them,” Starks said. “I still have a sour taste in my mouth (from 2005). We didn’t finish the job, but I’m very happy to see this year’s team have the goal to beat what we did. They are determined to beat what we did. I’m glad to see them come out here and win the championship.”

Thibodaux fans weren’t the only ones from the area in attendance supporting the Tigers.

Raceland native Courtney Smith arrived at Burton Coliseum at noon to check out all of the early game action as well as the Thibodaux game.

Although he’s a fan of rival Central Lafourche, Smith said he didn’t mind rooting for Thibodaux because he is family with Tigers senior Marvin Robertson Jr.

“We had to come and support,” Smith said. “We’re Tigers (on Saturday), but (today) we’ll be back to Trojans.”

H.L. Bourgeois fan Anthony Rainey Sr. said Thibodaux’s success has made the entire region proud.

“It’s big for all the fans in Thibodaux and our district,” Rainey said. “Everybody is celebrating no matter if you are from Houma, Thibodaux, Raceland or Assumption. We’re all proud of them. They played together with great teamwork. They got five kids that can score any night, so it’s great to see their teamwork with each other.”

