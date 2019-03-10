HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The University of Alabama’s Angelica Moresco carded a 1-under par 70 and is in fourth overall with a 36-hole score of 2-under par 140 (70-70) after Saturday’s second round of play at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. The 16th-ranked Crimson Tide improved 17 strokes from its opening round score and moved up the leaderboard to 14th place overall with a two-day total of 601 (309-292).

Moresco comes into Sunday’s final round just four shots back of Florida State’s Frida Kinhult, who owns a two-stroke lead on the field with a 6-under par 136 (68-68).