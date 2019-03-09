BIRMINGHAM – Imoras Agee scored 31 points to power the Shelton State men’s basketball team to the Alabama Community College Conference tournament championship on Friday. The Buccaneers defeated Chattahoochee Valley, 69-66, in the final, earning an automatic bid to the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship tournament along the way.

Agee made 9 of 11 of his shots from the field and all eight of his free throws attempted. He was 5 of 5 from 3-point range. Ruot Monyyong, who, earlier in the week was named to both the NJCAA Region 22 1st-team as well as the ACCC North first team, scored 17 points and led Shelton State with seven rebounds. Dontavious Heath scored 12 points. Heath and Agee were both named to the ACCC North 2nd team.