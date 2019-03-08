This information is intended to help farmers impacted by recent flooding in North Alabama that experienced damage to their pasture-based production systems.

General Tips

• Inventory livestock: Immediately after a flood event, inventory all livestock and identify missing animals.

• When livestock have been moved to a new area to escape flood waters, check the area to make sure there are no hazardous objects in the area (i.e. old equipment that could scrape/gouge livestock, chemical containers, bale wrap/hay twine, etc.).

• Observe livestock for sickness: Check livestock for wounds and seek attention from a veterinarian immediately. Continue to monitor herd health in the days following a flood event.

When flooding occurs, it can affect many aspects of livestock production. Listed below are several areas that can be affected by flooding. For assistance, contact your local Animal Science and Forage Extension agent. This information can be found at aces.edu or by contacting your local Extension office:

• Damage to hay

• Feeding damaged hay

• Salvaging/Loss of feedstuffs

• Pastures

• Physical damage to fences and grazing lands

• Livestock that dies as a result of a storm eveint

• Maintaining health of grazing livestock

Guide for Forage, Feed, and Diagnostic Services

Soil, Forage and Feed Testing

Services: Soil fertility recommendations, basic forage and feed quality analysis (TDN, CP, etc.), nitrates and minerals upon request

Contact Information: Phone: 334-844-3858; website: https://www.aces.edu/anr/soillab/

Click on “Forms and Publications” for submitting samples

Aflatoxin Testing

Dairy One Laboratory, Ithaca, New York

Services: Mycotoxin panel (includes aflatoxins B1, B2, G1, G2, vomitoxin, etc.)

Contact Information: Phone: 1-800-344-2697; www.dairyone.com

Click on “Forms and Documents” for submitting samples

Alabama State Veterinary Diagnostic Services

• Thompson Bishop Sparks State Diagnostic Laboratory, Auburn, 334-844-4987

• Mitchem-Sparks Regional Poultry Diagnostic Laboratory, Boaz, 256-593-2995

• Hinton Mitchem Regional Poultry Diagnostic Laboratory, Hanceville, 256-352-8036

• J.B. Taylor Regional Poultry Diagnostic Laboratory, Elba, 334-897-6340

Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries

www.agi.alabama.gov

Hay Directory: www.agi.alabama.gov/s/haylist

Alabama Cooperative Extension

Web Resources

www.aces.edu

• Extension Agent Directory

• Alabama Beef Systems Extension Facebook

Download a PDF of animal, forage and feed management considerations following a flood event: https://bit.ly/2EGpkXe

This article was adapted in part, with permission, from a previous article by Dr. Matt Poore, North Carolina State University.

Call the Extension office anytime with questions.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• If you are in need of required training in order to spray Auxin herbicides, please contact the Extension Office as there are several area workshops coming up.

• Hands-on Grape and Blueberry Pruning Workshop: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sand Mountain Research and Extension Center, 13112 Alabama Highway 68, Crossville; $5 registration fee (snacks included); contact Eric Shavey at the Extension Office or at ets0003@aces.edu

• Farmers Market Training: March 14, Northeast Etowah Community Center; call the Etowah County Extension Office to sign up.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.