I hope your dog isn’t as high maintenance as mine. Although Chunky is pretty tough on land, he’s a softie when it comes to water — I mean, like a total scaredy-cat. So, although we live in the Sunshine State and have miles of Florida beaches, Chunky would much rather be on dry land.

But if your dog is cooler than mine, there’s no need for pet-owner’s guilt: you know, leaving your dog behind while you enjoy a day at the beach. Florida has great dog beaches that are just as delightful as the rest.

To best use this guide, click on the address of each beach to launch Google Maps on your phone. Also, remember to call the location before arriving to check on dog breed regulations, rules and hours.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

1. Jupiter Dog Beach, Jupiter

This beach, often referred to as Friends of Jupiter Beach, is the only legal dog beach in Palm Beach County. It’s a 2.5-mile stretch of beach parallel to A1A and Marcinski Road in Jupiter. It’s completely free, including parking. Go online and read the regulations and advisories before planning your trip.

Friends of Jupiter Beach: 2188 Marcinski Rd, Jupiter, just south of Carlin Park; Contact information: 561-748-8140 or 561-741-2400; info@friendsofjupiterbeach.org; Hours: Sunrise to sunset.

Think your pup can take on the waves? There's always Jupiter's dog surfing classes:

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

2. Davis Islands Dog Beach, Tampa

This 1.5-acre spot on Davis Islands is just south of Peter O. Knight Airport and east of Seaplane Basin. It features more than 200 feet of waterfront access and a dry, fenced-in dog park. Owners are allowed to let their dogs burn off some steam unleashed.

David Islands Dog Beach: 1200 Severn Ave, Tampa; 813-274-8615; tampagov.net; Hours sunrise to sunset. VisitTampaBay.com

3. Gulfside Algiers Beach, Sanibel Island

Though you must pay a fee to get to the island via the Causeway as well as pay $3 an hour for parking, it’s worth it. The island is a beauty, with clear waters and sea shells along the coast just a few minutes from Fort Myers. It’s dog-friendly, but your dog must be leashed at all times.

Gulfside Algiers Beach: 2001 Algiers Ln., Sanibel; 239-472-3700 or 239-472-6397; Visit fortmyers-sanibel.com or mysanibel.com.

4. Bonita Beach Dog Beach, Fort Myers

This dog beach is very pretty, with the charm of a mangrove island. The vegetation provides plenty of shade around the island for your pet. The water is very clear and your dog can have some off-the-leash fun. The beach is on the west side, just outside of Lovers Key State Park. Doggie showers are available and parking is free.

Bonita Beach Dog Beach: 8800 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach; 239-949-4615; Visit fortmyers-sanibel.com or leegov.com.

5. Key West Dog Beach, Key West

Check out the Southernmost Point in the United States, and experience a paradise like no other. You and your dog will enjoy humidity at its finest and clear water all around.

Key West Dog Beach: 1500 Vernon Ave, Key West (Waddell Ave and Vernon Ave); 305- 294-1061; Hours 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Visit monroe.floridahealth.gov or cityofkeywest-fl.gov

6. Rickenbacker Causeway Beach, Miami

Take the toll road to Key Biscayne but stop just off the Causeway. This is Miami’s most popular dog-friendly beach and it goes by the name of Hobie Beach. The water is shallow and parking is free. It’s not free to get in, but it’s not expensive either.

For any questions regarding water quality or alerts at this beach, contact the Florida Department of Health for Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

In case you were wondering, Bark Beach in North Shore Open Space in Miami Beach is permanently closed due to new developments in the area.

Rickenbacker Causeway Beach, a.k.a. Hobie Beach: Old Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami; 305-361-2833

7. Dog Beach And Paw Playground At Forte De Soto Park, Tierra Verde

When the beaches are clean, this is a great place for owners and pets. Named one of the top five dog parks/beaches in the South by Southern Living magazine in 2010, the beach is 300 yards long. It sits next to 3 acres of fenced-in park space, which is separated for large and small dogs. You’ll find plenty of water fountains and hoses to rinse off Fido. The beach is free and parking is $5.

Dog Beach and Paw Playground at Forte De Soto Park: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde. Contact the FDH for Pinellas County 24 hours a day, at 727-824-6900 or call

8. Panama City Beach Dog Playground, Panama City

With more than 400 feet of beachfront space, powder-white sands and turquoise waters, your leashed pup will love this Northwest Florida beach playground. It’s located at the southern beach end of Pier Park, west of City Pier. Bonus: there’s a hose at the shower station. Afterward, you can take a stroll and do a little restaurant hopping at the many outdoor, pet-friendly restaurants throughout Pier Park.

While you're out: 20 local dog-friendly dining spots, parks in Panama City

Dog Beach at Pier Park: 33753 Panama City Beach; For questions, contact PCB Parks and Rec Department at 850-233-5045

9. Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville

Jacksonville is home to 22 miles of beaches and for many pet owners, its beach life is a dream. Not only does Jax beach boast 4 miles of sand and surf, and a killer pier, it has some great dog-friendly restaurants and even an off-the-leash park with separate large-dog and small-dog areas. Nearby Paws Park offers pet owners more flexibility since dogs aren’t allowed on the beach daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April through September.

Jacksonville Beach Pier: 503 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach; For questions, contact Parks director at 904-255-7907

10. Picnic Island Park, Cape San Blas

Locals and Tampa visitors alike love this dog park with a beach. It’s quiet and relaxing. You’ll find picnic tables, a watering station for your pup and poop bags in abundance. But save yourself the vet bill by avoiding the far end of the beach; there are sharp rocks there that can cut a paw pad easily.

In Tampa, outside of designated dog parks and leash-free areas, dogs must be leashed at all times per a city ordinance.

Dog Island Park: 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, Tampa; For questions, call Parks manager at 813-274-7721

11. Smyrna Dunes Park, New Smyrna Beach

About 54 miles from Orlando and near Daytona is this dog daycation heaven. Smyrna Dunes Park features more than 500 feet of sandy beach at low tide. While there is a leash law for both the park and the beach that is enforced, there’s still plenty to enjoy, from picnicking and fishing to swimming and taking a guided nature walk. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

Smyrna Dunes Park: 2995 N. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach; For questions or comments, email recprocoastal@volusia.org or call 386-248-8072.

Don’t forget: have plenty of fresh water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Ask your vet if your dog requires sunscreen (not kidding — some breeds do). Also, bring bowls, a leash, and poop bags, and make sure your dog is up-to-date on vaccines and heart-worm medication. Dog beaches are like a kindergarten — tons of contagious illnesses. You’ll need plenty of towels for the car ride home, too.

And one last important note: Make sure to call the Florida Department of Health regarding the beach you want to visit, as many warnings, alerts and watches have been issued due to poor water quality including the red tide phenomenon, blue-green algae, toxic bacteria and closures. Contact: 850-245-4444.

Did we miss your favorite dog beach? Leave it in the comments below so we can add it later!

For more Florida trips and adventures, follow Florida travel writer and Palm Beach Post entertainment reporter Julio Poletti and his French bulldog Chunky on Instagram, @juliopoletti, or sign up for their weekly newsletter, Day Trippin’.