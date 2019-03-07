We live in a wonderful place, with the most generous, kind, and caring people.

My car failed when I tried to leave the Apalachicola Piggy Wiggly parking lot last week. The steering wheel spun 360 degrees but the front wheels wouldn't move either left or right. Something was seriously wrong and the car couldn't be driven. Several people gathered around to offer advice and help, and to check if I was all right.

Then a Pig employee, Kassandra Edwards, suggested they bring the Piggly Wiggly manager out to take a look at it and see what she could do. I must admit, I wasn't sure what a woman would be able to do about my serious car problem. This was not merely a dead battery or an overheated engine. This was going to need a mechanic.

To my amazement, Jessica Owens, Pig manager, came out, opened the hood, and like she knew what she was doing, reached deep down into the engine, felt around and found a broken steering control box linkage. Jessica's arm came back out of the engine completely covered in black grease as she described the problem.

Since my cellphone's battery was low, the Pig folks called a towing company for me, and a repair garage. Kassandra, on her way home from work, offered to give me a ride back to the island, as did several other people. But, I stayed and waited for the tow truck, and rode with it to the mechanic in Eastpoint. My good island neighbor Gail then dropped whatever she was doing and came to get me and brought me home.

I wish to thank everyone who put their day on hold to help me and to check on my well-being. This is what small-town people do for one another, stranger or friend. I Love This Place!

Pam Vest