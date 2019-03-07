After warming up in the pre-season last month, the Seahawk varsity boys baseball team opened the 2019 campaign with a 10-1 win at Quincy Munroe.

Senior Micah McLeod hurled five innings for Franklin County, striking out seven walking three, and allowing no runs and just two hits. Freshman Will Varnes closed out the last two innings, striking out two, walking four, and giving up one unearned run on two hits.

“Just a really good ball game to start the season,” said coach Kevin Cox. “Micah McLeod dominated on the mound going five scoreless innings. We put Will Varnes in to pitch the sixth and seventh and he did well. He got a huge 1-2-3 bases loaded double play in the sixth inning to get out of a jam, and then settled down in seventh and closed the game out with back-to-back strikeouts.

“Every ball player contributed to this win in some way, and it always helps when you can get a few runs on the board early,” said Cox.

Freshman center fielder Blakely Curry got the rally started in the second with a single to right field after junior Jose Aguilar was walked. They both scored on sophomore Dorian Fleming’s two-out single, and after he stole second, McLeod singled to score Fleming. McLeod then scored on senior Caden Smith’s single.

The scoring picked up again in the fourth with three more runs, tallied a lot by those same players. Freshman Gage Boone singled in Varnes to close out the scoring. Eighth grader Wyatt Abercrombie playing right field also got his first hit of season in the fourth inning.

“Always nice to win the opener and sweeter when it is a team win,” said Cox. “Sophomore Josh Odom played very well behind the plate.”

Highlights at the plate were McLeod 2 for 3 with a double, three runs, two RBI and one stolen base; Fleming 1 for 4 with three runs, a pair of RBI and two stolen bases; Curry 1 for 3 with a run scored; Varnes 1 for 3 with a run scored; Boone 1 for 3 with a stolen base; Smith 1 for 4 with a RBI, stolen base and a sacrifice, and Abercrombie 2 for 4.

In a Feb. 23 pre-season game at Port St. Joe, the Seahawks fell 5-0.

Boone took the loss, pitching three-and-one-third innings, with three walks, four strikeouts, three runs on four hits, and three runs, two earned. McLeod hurled one-and-two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out one, and giving up one unearned run and no hits. Larry Winchester pitched the final inning, striking out three and hitting two batters.

“This was tough one to lose. The bats really let us down in this game,” said Cox. “The difference in the game is that when we made our mistakes St. Joe made us pay for them and we didn’t make them pay for theirs. They only had three more hits than us but scored five runs where we could not come up with any clutch hit to get momentum.

“Our pitching was good enough to win, I was really proud of our freshmen pitchers in this game,” said the coach. “Boone went up against the defending state champs and only gave up two hits and two runs. Larry Winchester gave up no runs in one inning of work.

“It was the first real live action of the year and the guys competed well and Port St. Joe came up with a couple of clutch hits in the fourth. That was the difference in the game,” said Cox.

In the second game of the preseason, also at Port St Joe, the Seahawks fell 10-3 to North Bay Haven.

Senior Tonnor Segree took the loss, hurling two innings, striking out two and walking four, while giving up six runs, four of them earned, and two hits. Senior Christopher Newell struck out one and walked two in one inning of work, giving up four runs, two of them earned, on no hits. Varnes hurled an inning, striking out one, walking one, and giving up three earned runs on no hits.

“Pitching was a struggle and North Bay Haven only had a few hits,” said Cox. “We had a lot of free passes. Seemed like we would never get out of the second inning.

“The bright spot in the game was the way Will Varnes pitched his first varsity inning and gave up no runs. Just tip your cap to North Bay Haven, they just beat us and beat us handily,” said the coach.

Fleming was 1 for 3 at the plate.