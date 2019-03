Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, the traditional beginning of Lent, has been celebrated for centuries.

Carnival is translated into “goodbye to meat” as Lent requires fasting from meat.

So, Fat Tuesday, is about all about excess.

In downtown Port St. Joe Tuesday, folks were doing their best to enjoy a little excess happiness, tossing in smiles and camaraderie with a parade tossed in.

Thanks to Debbie Hooper at joebay.com for the photos.