The future of the legendary Popham building on the Apalachicola riverfront, as well as the commercial fishing docks at the Mill Pond on Scipio Creek, took center stage Tuesday night in discussions before the city commission.

The fates of the two locations on the Apalachicola River are bound together because both are set to receive a piece of a $1.1 million grant approved by the Triumph Gulf Coast Board just before Hurricane Michael struck Oct. 10.

About half that grant, roughly $567,000, would go towards enhancements of the Mill Pond, which serves shrimpers, crabbers and commercial fishermen working the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Another $533,000 of the award is earmarked towards bringing the Popham Building, built in the 1930s, into usable condition. The building, adjacent to the existing Apalachicola Maritime Museum on Water Street, was purchased by a Florida Communities Trust grant some years ago by the city.

Kevin Martina spoke on behalf of a small group of shrimpers that lined the wall of the city commission chambers, who asked him to represent them in getting an update on the Triumph grant.

“We still haven’t seen a lot,” he said. “We need an ice house. I went and got ice today, 45 box, and we stood at the one existing older ice house over an hour before we ever could get the older machine up and running and blow ice on the thing.

“Something breaks down on that one, we’re shutting down about 60 families that own the boats, and multiple people that work on the boats as deckhands,” Martina said. “You all don’t see that, most of you all don’t work on the water. But down on the Mill Pond there is a lot of job creation.”

City Manager Ron Nalley said the hurricane delayed working out final details of the Triumph grant, and that he planned to meet this month with representatives of Triumph.

“We delayed approval of the term paper, that we were headed for, because of the hurricane,” he said. “And now we’re ready to pick that back up.”

Nalley said the Popham building, named after William Lee Popham, a colorful real estate entrepreneur who worked to develop oyster farming in the 1920s, is the big question.

“The damages are far more than anybody expected,” Nalley said, estimating he would have a clear idea within the next month, of the repair costs for both properties.

Martina described immediate needs at the Mill Pond, which he said he has been working to address with Police Chief Bobby Varnes, who serves as harbormaster.

He said there is no electricity at the slips, nor available water from the pipes that serve them.

“The hurricane blowed them down,” he said. “They weren’t nothing but PVC pipes and they broke it off. A few finger docks are really unsafe to walk on. People are having a lot of issues."

Nalley said he is waiting to hear back from electrical contractors on bids. “Water is another subject,” he said. “We’re working on it. It’s a matter of cash flow. We’ll get to it”

Martina urged commissioners to act quickly, especially since the city would be helpless to put out a fire in the event of one.

“It sort of needs to be addressed. It is too nice of a facility to let that deteriorate,” he said. “We have a lot of tourists who love to walk the dock and ask a lot of questions while we’re working but we facilitate them.

“I’d like to see the facility kept up a little better,” Martina said. ““We’ve got to have stuff fixed.”

He also wondered where rents from slips have gone to, noting his uncle, the late Dennis “Squeaky” Martina, had $240,000 in escrow when he stepped away from harbormaster duties several decades ago.

“We have no drinking water,” Martina said. “It’s nice to have coffee, especially at 3 in the morning. That ain’t a really big issue but water’s nice to have when you’re working.

“I don’t know if electricity would come on,” he said. “They told me they were giving it plenty of time to dry.

“People are still paying rent,” Martina said. “Now there’s no money, we can’t even get a piling replaced. It’s going to be a desolate place in the next 10 years if we let it go like it’s been going.”

Floyd presses for Popham restoration

George Kirvin Floyd, owner of the maritime museum, then spoke up, urging commissioners to push forward with securing the Triumph money.

The Popham Building portion of the grant was originally intended, prior to the hurricane, to include foundation replacement, interior improvements, and plumbing and sprinkler systems installation. These changes would then facilitate the growth of the museum’s Wooden Boat Building Academy, projected to host monthly classes of 10 to 15 professional and amateur wooden boat builders. The museum also proposed to expand visitor exhibition facilities, provide ecotourism trips, and support community public assembly and marine topic schools and lectures.

Floyd called a recent $2.5 million estimate to the city from a contractor to do the rehab work “outrageous.”

He brought with him Tallahassee architect Stephan Waldoch, who prepared cost estimates for the Triumph grant, and Walter Melvin, the New York City architect who worked with Helen Tudor to restore the historic Avenue E home of famed botanist Alvan Chapman.

Waldoch said initial work would cost no more than his original estimate of $750,000, and Floyd said he would inject an additional $100,000 of his own money in the event of cost overruns.

“The question is ‘Do you all want to stabilize it and maintain the heritage of Apalachicola because that’s what the building represents?'” said Waldoch. “There’s a lot of history to it. At least you could stabilize lie it and do a real assessment and come up with a game plan to utilize it.”

“You got the money available and that’s a good purpose to put it to,” he said. “This is the old Florida, you’re about the last of it.

“It’s not (just) Franklin County, it’s not Apalachicola, It’s Florida, it’s what we used to be. And we’re going to lose it and that building represents a lot of it. That’s about the last one on the water,” he said.

Commissioner Jimmy Elliott said that based on a layman’s understanding, the building would have to be lifted up, and have its underpinnings secured.

“Anytime the government’s involved, they (contractors) all exaggerate the prices, like paying $100 for a regular hammer,” he said. “It’s sad that it’s like that. But a good businessman can tell you it don’t cost that much if it’s done privately.”

Waldoch estimated it would cost about $120,000 to lift and stabilize the building, and then choices would have to be made as to how much work to put into it.

“How far are you going to do it? There’s 10,000 decisions to make and somebody’s got to make it,” he said.

Commissioner Anita Grove cautioned that the city had yet to secure the actual grant money, especially since there are “claw back” provisions that could require the city pay back funds if job creation forecasts are not achieved.

“I don’t think we do have the money,” she said. “If has to be tied to jobs, there are a lot of things we have to meet to get that money. I don’t think there’s anybody in this town who wouldn’t want to fix it.”

Mayor Van Johnson said insurance money will only pay a fraction of the rehab costs, and that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) “won’t pitch in because the building wasn’t occupied at the time.”

Waldoch said “75 percent of the floor is pretty stable,” but there are pilings missing on the south and west sides that need to be addressed.

“The main structure of the building hasn’t moved,” he said. “It’s problematic because it didn’t have stable pilings under them.”

Melvin, the New York architect said that if the shed section was stabilized, the building could be made “solid and workable,” particularly since the resilient quality of wood used in the century old structure is superior to that used nowadays.

“The main structure is still straight and solid,” he said, disputing the high cost estimates being provided the city.

“I think numbers in the millions are crazy,” said Melvin. “This is a house mover kind of project to get this thing stabilized.”

He said the roof would need repair, and the two shed sections restored. “It will be a useful building and it is a very indigenous waterfront structure. What we have to sell here in Apalachicola is history, it’s a main commodity.

“Keeping a building like this intact is important to the city,” said Melvin. “I don’t think we have to lose this one.

“We would have to stop the water coming through the roof as quickly as we can,” he said. “The building should be jacked up several feet to accommodate future storms.

“We have a stable usable building and I think the plan to use it as a boat school gives it a really good meaning to its original structure,” Melvin said.

Elliott said he supported the rehab project, noting his neighbor, the late Roy Smith, operated a boat works there. “I’m familiar with the building. It’s a matter of what we can afford,” he said.

“The numbers are not what has to happen there,” said Melvin, noting that with coordinated hydraulic jacking systems, workmen could “go under it, do what we have to do and set it back down. It’s not insanely expensive as people think it’s going to be.

“It’s scary to walk there now; the main damage is water pushing up on the floor. It’s not the building moving around,” said Melvin.

Bill McCartney, an engineering consultant with the city, noted that the state funding of $800,000 to buy the Popham building, and the federal stimulus dollars to improve the Mill Pond some years back, came with it a stipulation that the properties be restored to the extent they could be.

He said the city also has filed an application for Restore Act monies, which are also dollars that stem from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

“Those are the two waterfront facilities that generate monies,” he said, noting that the Mill Pond fishery is one of the county’s largest private employers.

The Triumph grant, one piece of an overall 15-year, $4.5 million rejuvenation of the Port of Apalachicola, envisions building a 20-ton ice making plant, as well as constructing an enclosed boat repair facility and sailboat mast lift, extending water and electrical service throughout the boat yard and installing six elevated overhead lighting poles.

“The goal is to reposition the Port of Apalachicola to accommodate a wide variety of watercraft, both private and commercial, as well as a range of boat construction and repair services,” McCartney wrote in the original grant proposal.