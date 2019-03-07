In response to Jonathan Wolf’s guest column in the Feb. 28 Times (See “What Denton Cove would mean for Apalachicola”), which touted the virtues of Denton Cove, I would offer the following.

In terms of statistics, slanting unsupported sources can obviously be used to give the reader misleading conclusions. Politically-charged issues need to be weighed as a plus or minus for the community. Comments that tug at heartstrings, such as “one missed paycheck” means thrown out and kicked to the curb support a “grave crisis” in affordable housing.

Figures don’t lie but bad math distorts. If Mr. Wolf’s percentage of rent-to-income is correct, we would be paying $1,700 a month rent. Median income of $41,000 at 40 to 50 percent in rent equals that cost per month to rent.

In terms of disasters, hurricanes and fire have been part of our history for decades. Denton Cove gives the image of being a disaster shelter to all in need.

Our city was led to believe that our teachers, police, medical responders, etc. could live there. Closer inspection indicates this is not the case.

The utopian environment Mr. Wolf describes portrays the adage “a chicken in every pot,” but is closer to “the check is in the mail.”

Obviously, the support for Denton Cove does not “speak for itself.” Solicitations from recent and past city officials do not reflect the residents’ “small but vocal” group fighting to save our alleys and public spaces.

Concerns will not disappear! If we subscribe to Mr. Wolf’s teachings, everything negative will evaporate and future generations will have lost their heritage of Apalachicola’s offerings.

“We know.” Who is the “we?” Could this be Mr. Jonathan Wolf, founder and president of Wendover Housing Partners? We also need to know who the partners are. Certainly not this community.

We know many fables: Wolf in sheep’s clothing, I will huff and puff and blow your house down, the wolf is at our door, etc.

It is a foregone conclusion that in spite of rulings lost, and “small but vocal groups,” our Mr. Wolf operates under the illusion that this will disappear as soon as he has shoved it down our throats. The issue has never been to deny affordable housing, but to ensure our due process. Setting a precedent against “out of place” housing development is our goal.

One man’s opinion.

Gene Smith