As the Florida Legislature opens its session this week, Apalachicola city officials have scaled back their request for state aid, and hedged their bets for multi-year funding.

But with the help of State Senator Bill Montford, and a Democratic state representative from St. Petersburg, the city is pushing forward with bills to secure as much as $20 million a year, for the next 10 years, out of the state’s Land Acquisition Trust Fund.

With State Rep. Halsey Beshears now heading the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Franklin County won’t have a state rep until after the upcoming April 9 Republican primary (there is just one Democrat in the race) and the June 18 special election are completed, which is after the session has closed.

After Montford followed through on his commitment to sponsor the bill in the Senate, he enlisted sponsorship of a companion bill in the Florida House from Wengay “Newt” Newton, who has represented a St. Pete district since 2016.

Both bills are the first to use the city’s status as one of Florida’s only two populated Areas of Critical State Concern to secure funding, part of a strategy the Keys has capitalized on to attract millions in infrastructure dollars. Monroe County state representative Holly Raschein has worked with Apalachicola’s lobbyist Patrick Bell, and Augusta West, director of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, in helping the city use the Keys’ experience as a template for its own budget request.

Raschein also chairs the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations subcommittee, one of the three House committees, and three in the Senate, that will review the legislation.

If approved, the bills’ $20 million in annual funding would go towards acquisition of lands and to projects that improve surface and groundwater quality in the Apalachicola River and Bay. Such projects could include constructing and replacing stormwater management, sewage collection and disposal facilities; installing onsite sewage treatment and disposal systems; direct and indirect potable reuse; and other water quality and supply projects.

At least 25 percent of these appropriated funds would be spent on land acquisition, with priority given to acquisitions that achieve conservation goals to include “protecting and preserving fisheries and wildlife habitats, recreational spaces, nearshore water quality, surface water resources, and groundwater recharge.”

Between 3 and 10 percent of the funds allocated for land acquisition have to be spent on projects “identified during the time of acquisition, including for land management, increased public access and recreational opportunities, and greenways.”

In her report Tuesday night to the city commission, West sought to downplay expectations for the bills’ passage, noting that only 6 percent of bills last year passed both chambers of the Florida Legislature, and that since 2001, only about one in seven bills has been approved by both bodies.

She said Bell has said it could take at least two years for the bill to pass. “However, we have a good bill, following the template of successfully passed legislation, with growing support,” she said. “The bill will inevitably be amended as it goes through committees.”

West said the Apalachicola Environmental Stewardship Bill, which has since been renamed, was modified from its initial conception to eliminate a one-time allocation of $17 million for the wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

Instead, the city has hedged its bets on the recurring funding found in the Stewardship Act by having three appropriations bills in the hopper, all sponsored by Gadsden County state representative Ramon Alexander, that would fund one-time allocations for the 2019-20 budget.

These requests are for $1.7 million to install a state-mandated carbon filtration system to bring the levels of trihalomethanes into compliance with federal standards; $2.8 million for wastewater system improvements; and $755,000 to enable the city to make a payment on a more than $4 million debt to the state revolving loan fund that is currently in default.

The city has decided not to go forward with any change to the statutes governing the Tourist Impact Tax that is allowed for an Area of Critical State Concern, which governs only the city since the county two decades ago decided to get rid of the designation.

The proposed statute amendment would have required approval of a city-wide referendum, and if passed, an additional 1 percent bed tax could be levied on visitors. with an estimated $130,000 annually going towards infrastructure improvements and/or workforce housing projects within the city. West said the thought is to revisit the issue ahead of the 2020 session.

“I’m optimistic and excited about where we are,” West told city commissioners. “I will keep you apprised of progress.”