The Camp Gordon Johnston (CGJ) Association and World War II Museum will celebrate the 24th annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days this weekend, March 8 to 10 in Carrabelle.

A weekend of meaningful events is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining World War II veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from then to the present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are invited to Carrabelle for the celebrations.

To walk or ride in the parade, please sign up at www.campgordonjohnston.com. Those arriving late or without pre-registering are still welcome to join the parade at the rear of the lineup. For more information, call 697-8575.

On Friday, March 8, from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, Camp Gordon Johnston will host the Veteran Welcome at the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle. All World War II to present day veterans are invited to be greeted at the museum and meet other veterans and visitors. Interviews may be taped for those with stories connected to CGJ veterans’ training and wartime experiences. The public is welcome to attend.

Continuing on Friday at 6 pm, Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 in Lanark Village warmly invites all World War II veterans, and their widows/widowers, non-World War II veterans (with proof of service), active duty military, and members of Post 82 to a low country boil in their honor.

The Naked Water Band will play music; each veteran or member is welcome to bring one guest. This event is not open to the general public. For more information, call 697-9998.

On Saturday, March 9, kicking off at 10:45 a.m., will be the annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days Parade, which pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This year’s community parade should include CGJ Museum vehicles (WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen), more recent military vehicles, Jr. ROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, antique cars, and beauty queens of all ages.

In addition, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association – First Florida Chapter will be bringing their restored vintage military vehicles to carry veterans in the parade.

Military related groups, community organizations, school groups, and individuals are encouraged to help honor all veterans, past and present, by participating in the parade.

Following the parade, CGJ Museum’s historical vehicles, the DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagon, will be on display at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle. Everyone is invited to see these vehicles up close and personal.

The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be open to visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come and hear the amazing stories of the region’s World War II heroes and see the remarkable collection of World War II artifacts and memorabilia. The new facility is directly across the street from Carrabelle Beach; overflow and large vehicle parking is available there.

Saturday evening the reunion festivities continue with the Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Dinner Dance at the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle. Enjoy a 1940s-era dinner and music with actual World War II heroes as well as veterans from more recent times. These men and women have served their country faithfully and honorably, willing to give the “last full measure.” It is a privilege and a delight to thank and honor them at this special event. Enjoy the sounds of DJ Greg and Krewe.

Suggested donation is $10 for advance tickets or $15 at the doors (BYOB). Advance ticket purchase is recommended due to limited seating and can be purchased at the Senior Center, 201 NW Ave F, Carrabelle. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 7pm. For more information, call 697-3760.

On Sunday, March 10, CGJ Museum will host their first Dice Run fundraiser to support the museum. During this event, participants will drive to checkpoints, rolling dice at each stop. At the end of the day, participants with the highest and lowest combined rolls win prizes.

All types of vehicles (motorcycles, cars, classic cars and trucks) are welcome to participate in this fun activity. Registration will be at the CGJ Museum from noon to 1:30 p.m., with the last vehicle due in to the last stop by 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post #82, Lanark Village. Tickets for this event are $15 for the rider/driver and $5 for each passenger, and include one dice card and food at the last stop. The day will end with prizes for high and low rollers, door prizes, good food and more. Details will be posted on the Camp Gordon Johnston Facebook page.