The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Carrabelle Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 25

Tyrone David Russ, 40, Sopchoppy, manufacture of barbiturate within 1,000 feet of a business or place of worship; $25,000 bond (FCSO)

March 1

Courtney Ward, 29, Port St. Joe, indecent exposure, loitering or prowling; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Nathaniel Joe Tarantino, 27, Carrabelle, battery; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

Stephen Matthew Tarantino, 33, Carrabelle, battery; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

March 2

Barbara Coker Roberts, 67, Green Cove Springs, hold for Ouachita County on felony theft charge; held without bond (FCSO)

Charlie Lee Drew, 35, Carrabelle, trespassing on property – not structure or conveyance; released on own recognizance (CPD)

Kit Carson Mashburn, 61, St. George Island, DUI – first offense; $500 bond (FHP)

Kit Carson Mashburn, 35, Apalachicola, DUI – first offense; $500 bond (FHP)

March 3

Gerald Justin Cassell, 35, Apalachicola, two counts of violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)