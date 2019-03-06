NORTHPORT – Noah Baggett pitched five innings and gave up one run with four strikeouts in Tuscaloosa County’s 12-1 win against Bibb County in high school baseball action on Tuesday.

Landen Borden went 3-for-4 with two runs. Willy Wedgeworth went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Matthew Estes went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI for TCHS.

For Bibb County, Landon Dial went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Matt Watts went 2-for-2.

Tuscaloosa County (3-5) will go on the road to face Sipsey Valley on Thursday.

Holy Spirit 15

Berry 0

Sam Controno pitched four innings, giving up one hit and striking out nine to earn the win.

Jeremy Boler went 3-for-four with three RBIs and Joseph Bishop went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Holy Spirit.

Trace Nelson took the loss for Berry.

Holy Spirit (3-1) will play at Berry on Thursday.

Northside 17

Wenonah 0

NORTHPORT - Brandon Fenimore, Jacob Sumerlin, Blake Powell and Ashton Pugh combined for a no-hitter against Wenonah.

John Hutchinson and Andy Maluda had three hits to lead Northside. Luke Stripling and Joe Malone had two hits.

Northside (4-0) will play Gordo at home on Thursday.

ACA 14

Brookwood 3

James Shelton pitched three innings, gave up three hits and struck out four in American Christian Academy's victory. Drake Montgomery also pitched three scoreless innings for the Patriots.

Chad Fenley went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Jack Ballard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

ACA (5-4) will play at Homewood on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Winfield 10

Marion County 4

GUIN – Kady-Grace Eads pitched seven innings, giving up six hits and four runs wutg two strikeouts in the win for Winfield.

Andrea Harbin went 3-for-4 with one home run and five RBIs. Eads and Brantley Cagle both went 2-for-4.

Winfield (3-0) will host Dora on Thursday.

Bibb County 6

Holy Spirit 2

CENTREVILLE – Gracie Woodruff pitched seven innings and gave up 10 hits with 11 strikeouts for Bibb County. Sydney Hopson went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run. Kelsey Averette and Allie Moody went 1-for-2.

Alyssa Faircloth took the loss for Holy Spirit.

Bibb County (1-0) will play at Gordo on Saturday.

Pickens County 11

Patrician 0

Shelby Lowe pitched a three-hit shutout in five innings with 13 strikeouts and no walks to earn the win for Pickens County.

Also for the Tornadoes, Caroline Lewis went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Britney Fitch went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. MacKenzie McCool had a double and two RBIs.

Pickens County (4-0) will play on Friday against Edgewood in the Glenwood Tournament.

ACA 11

Northridge 3

American Christian Academy's Halle Payne (7-1) got the win in relief, striking out 10 batters, walking three , and giving up one hit.

The Patriots were led by Payne, who had two home runs and a double. Hannah Miles had two doubles and Katherine Grill added a home run. Hannah Reid, Hannah Hargrove, Melissa Fray, Anna Grace Barrett, and Lauren Carroll each had a single.

Sarah Savage led the Jaguars with a double and a single. Lauren Seawell, Samantha Savage, and Sydney Savage each had a single. Sydney Savage took the loss in the circle striking out six batters and walking nine.

The Patriots (6-1) host Sipsey Valley on Thursday and Northridge visits Plainview on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northridge 10

Paul Bryant 0

COTTONDALE – Aniiyah Peeples had five goals and one assist in Northridge’s dominant 10-0 performance against Paul Bryant. Aileen Charles and Emma Bissell both had two goals and one assist in the blowout victory.

Northridge (2-1) plays Tuscaloosa County at home on Thursday.

ACA 8

Holy Spirit 1

Madison Greene notched three goals in American Christian Academy’s win against Holy Spirit. Rebecca Vercher had three goals while Bailey Park, Rachel Burdette and Claire Dickinson each had one.

ACA (1-0-1) will play Bryant at home on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Northridge 10,

Paul Bryant 0

COTTONDALE – Wesley Marcus and Quin Donovan both notched two goals in Northridge’s win. Andrew Hankins, Elijah Brant, Orlando Cooper, Joey Walker, Ethan Mitchell, and Riccardo Rizzo each had a goal.

Northridge (7-1) will play at home on Thursday against Tuscaloosa County.

BOYS TENNIS

The Northridge and Hillcrest tennis teams met Tuesday at Northridge in area play. The Northridge boys won 9-0. Northridge will host Mountain Brook Wednesday afternoon.

Singles

No. 1 Braden Hannig (N) def. Axl Buchheit (H) 10-1

No. 2 Tygen Goldammer (N) def. Garrett Crawford (H) 10-1

No. 3 Ross Zeanah (N) def. Jared Snyder (H) 10-4

No. 4 Caden Goldammer (N) def. Bryant Wilkerson (H) 10-6

No. 5 Thomas Harper (N) def. Sam Webb (H) 10-4

No. 6 Thompson Vise (N) def. Dakotah Fuller (H) 11-10(6)

Doubles

No. 1 Hannig/T. Goldammer (N) def. Crawford/Wilkerson (H) 10-2

No. 2 Zeanah/Zeanah (N) def. Buchheit/Webb (H) 10-2

No. 3 C. Goldammer/Drew Verzino (N) def. Snyder/Fuller (H) 10-5

GIRLS TENNIS

The Northridge and Hillcrest tennis teams met Tuesday at Northridge in area play. The Hillcrest took the girls competition 6-3. Northridge will host Mountain Brook Wednesday afternoon.

Singles

No. 1 Ava Rath (N) def. Katie Tribble (H) 10-0

No. 2 Jackie Alcocer (N) def. Kenna Eldridge (H) 10-2

No. 3 Kelly Mahawanniarchchi (H) def. Allison Stegall (N) 10-1

No. 4 Olivia Jones (H) def. AC Sullivan (N) 10-6

No. 5 Abbey Ray (H) def. Carson Ryan (N) 10-6

No. 6 Reagan Ray (H) def. Alice Rowley (N) 10-8

Doubles

No. 1 Rath/Alcocer (N) def. Tribble/Mahawanniarchchi (H) 10-6

No. 2 Eldridge/Jones (H) def. Stegall/Ryan (N) 10-2

No. 3 Ray/Ray (H) def. Mary Calloway Rodgers/Kameryn McKone (N) 10-3