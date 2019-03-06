Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson Tuesday evening backed a proposal, similar to one pending in Carrabelle, that would align the city’s odd-year elections with those countywide elections that are held in even-numbered years.

If eventually approved by the city commission, the seats held by incumbent city commissioners Jimmy Elliott and Mitchell Bartley, and that of Mayor Van Johnson, would each be granted an additional year, with those posts not being contested until fall 2020.

The seats of city commissioners Anita Grove and Brenda Ash, which run until 2021, would each be extended a year as well, and would go before voters in 2022.

Johnson told colleagues that he backed the change, particularly since it would save the city in the neighborhood of $6,000 this year, and would eliminate the cost of holding city elections in the years after that, with Supervisor of Elections Heather Riley’s office picking up the tab, just as it will do for Carrabelle.

“I’m inclined to agree with that and I encourage the board to support a motion to extend those elections,” Johnson said.

He has said publicly that he does not plan to seek re-election in the upcoming September elections.

Riley said candidate qualifying for the upcoming Sept. 3 city elections will be held the last week of June, and would be conducted by City Clerk Lee Mathes. In the event city commissioners make no changes to the election schedule, then the top two finishers in each of the three elections would face off in a run-off on Sept. 17.

In his analysis, City Attorney Pat Floyd said questions remain as to what steps would need to be taken if city commissioners wished to change their election process.

“To the extent that it evades Florida statute it cannot be done, it would have to go through the process of amendment of the charter,” he said. “We’re trying to make changes that may require a referendum as an amendment to the charter. Some parts can be done by the city commission outright.”

Because of the complexities involved in making the change, City Manager Ron Nalley did not propose the item be taken up by city commissioners Tuesday evening. He wrote in his report that it would require further discussions with Rebecca Jetton, a program manager with the Florida Department of Community Affairs who works with the city on such matters.

Johnson’s request for a motion did not result in one being made, and it was unclear if it would be taken up at a future meeting.