Thank you, SWFD

I want to thank the SWFD Station 1 and ambulance personnel for their quick and excellent care they provided me during my injury incident in Rosemary Beach.

A special "shout out" to C shift crew (Griggs and LaMarre) at SWFD for taking the time to mail my hat to my home address. It has a special importance to me, since it was given to me by my granddaughter. I also appreciated the nice note they sent along with the package. The care they provided me while at the scene and en route to the ER was outstanding, along with taking the time to mail that package. They went beyond their normal responsibility.

Thank you so much to SWFD Station 1 personnel, a very professional group of committed people. You are the best!

Ron Brehm, Rosemary Beach