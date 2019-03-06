Alabama gymnast Ariana Guerra was named SEC Specialist of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Guerra scored three career highs last Friday, as then-No. 8 Alabama defeated then-No. 12 Auburn in Coleman Coliseum. She posted 9.95s on the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise to win each individual title. Those marks also helped the Crimson Tide hit season bests on the same three events. Alabama had a 49.35 on vault, a 49.325 on bars and a 49.5 on floor. Its final score was a 196.7.

All of that happened on Senior Night, too. Guerra, along with Abby Armbrecht and Angelina Giancroce, were recognized after the meet for their four years at UA.

The Crimson Tide has two regular-season meets left before the 2019 SEC Championships in New Orleans. Up next, No. 9 Alabama will actually face No. 13 Auburn yet again for the in-state rivals' fifth-annual Elevate the Stage competition Saturday at The BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham.