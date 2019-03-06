The University of Alabama football team accepted the ODK-James E. Foy V Sportsmanship Trophy during halftime of the game against Auburn in Coleman Coliseum Tuesday.

The trophy is awarded to the winner at halftime of the Alabama-Auburn basketball game on the winner's home court and remains with that team until next year's ceremony.

The two circles of Omicron Delta Kappa, national leadership honor society, from Alabama and Auburn sponsored the first trophy in 1948, according to RollTide.com.

In 1978, the trophy was dedicated to Dean James E. Foy V upon his retirement as the dean of student affairs at Auburn. He previously had been assistant dean of students at Alabama.