Let's help the new generation

I know that Del Stone's commentary on the climate change issue has created some heat among readers. This however is not the subject I would like to respond to.

I was struck by his column's ending when he wrote that his (and my) generation will pass on a world with huge problems to kids that might be smart enough to solve them. I hope so also, but just two things to think about: by any measure the percent of people on earth suffering from hunger, disease, poverty, ravishies of war, domination by a colonial power, has never been lower. Also, as to our kids, out of 21 industrialized nations, our 12th-graders rank 19th in math, 16th in science, and last in advanced physics.

Yes, my generation has done some great things, so now let's help the new generation improve education and our environment.

M. Bryan Johnson, Fort Walton Beach