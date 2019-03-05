The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced updated street closures associated with the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard construction in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Starting Tuesday night, the eastern approach of Paul W. Bryant Drive at Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South and the eastern approach of Eighth Street at Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North will be closing.

These intersections are not expected to re-open until mid-May, said John McWilliams, spokesman for ALDOT’s West Central Region.

“Please note that construction times may vary due to weather or other restrictions,” McWilliams said, noting that local access to businesses will remain permitted.

Meanwhile, Eighth Street and Ninth Street/Stillman Boulevard are now open at their respective intersections with Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South.

Below is a list of closures associated with the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard work that will take effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday:

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South

• University Boulevard will remain closed on the eastern approach until late March.

• Paul W. Bryant Drive, starting Tuesday at 8 p.m., will remain closed on the eastern approach until mid-May.

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North

• Eighth Street, starting Tuesday at 8 p.m., will remain closed on the eastern approach until mid-May.

• Ninth Street/Stillman Boulevard will remain closed on the eastern approach until mid-March.

• 12th Street will remain closed on the eastern approach until late April.

• 25th Avenue will remain closed north of 14th Street until the end of the project.

This $23.7 million project will add left and right turning lanes, for a total of five lanes, to both the northbound and southbound corridors while moving parallel parking spots to side streets to increase the effective capacity of the roadway.

Sidewalk extensions near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, along with additional landscaping, are meant enhance pedestrian safety.

This work is part of a joint project between ALDOT and the city of Tuscaloosa to improve capacity on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard for the 72,000 vehicles that use it daily.

The project is scheduled for completion by Dec. 15.

To minimize delays, ALDOT officials urge motorists to use 15th Street, Greensboro Avenue and McFarland Boulevard during construction.

For more information, visit www.lurleenproject.com.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.