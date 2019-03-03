Ah, the wedding! The Times had an avid description:

“In an impressive ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1950 at 5 o’clock at the First Methodist Church, Marian Hughes became the bride of Edward Bahr. The Rev. Preston Hughes, Jr., performed the wedding. Altar decorations were of smilax and fernery with myriad white candelabra and basket arrangements of chrysanthemums and gladioli. A lighted cross stood in the center of the choir loft amid smilax and fernery.

“A program of classical music for the nuptials was provided by Mrs. Samuel Levine, harpist; Mrs. R.W. L. Ross, violinist; Mrs. Aileen Powell, organist and Mrs. Aileen Dortch, pianist.

“The bride, who was given in marriage by her father, wore a gown of Chantilly lace over white satin with long sleeves and train. The yoke was of seed pearls, and the veil was of white tulle finger-tip length caught up to a sweetheart shaped cap made of shirred tulle and heirloom lace. She carried a Bible which belonged to her grandfather, attached to a white satin covered Bible with a white orchid shower arrangement.”

It was, at the time, probably the most high society coupling ever in Gadsden. The bride, a local girl who had become a nationally known opera singer, was descended from one of the city’s founders; the groom was a well-respected Goodyear executive, Their engagement had been announced the month before in both the New York Times and The Gadsden Times.

The announcement told of the noted singer’s lineage: She was the great-granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Hughes; the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph R. Hughes, all of Gadsden; and of Mr. and Mrs. William F. Epperson of Birmingham. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Miles Preston Hughes of Gadsden.

It said her financé, originally of Milwaukee, was employed by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. At the time, he was the company’s manager in Puerto Rico and field representative to the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Virgin Islands.

My introduction to Marian Hughes — known as “The Alabama Thrush” — came when I chanced upon an autographed Hi-Fidelity long-play recording on the Summit label of her singing a variety of opera, sacred and spiritual songs. The 1965 album included “Open the Gates,” “Fairest Lord Jesus,” “Heav’n, Heav’n,” “The Holy City” and “I’d Rather Have Jesus.”

Hughes was born on May 26, 1920, in the front bedroom of the family home located at 1016 Forest Ave. That address has come full circle as it became her father’s medical office in later years and presently is a doctor’s office. The Hughes family attended the First Methodist Church, built on land donated by her great-grandfather.

Her musical career began at age 6 when she began taking piano lessons from her aunt. From then on, her goal was to become a concert pianist and to teach.

Hughes was a busy student at Gadsden High School, active in the Hi-Y Club, the Sigma Phi Club and the annual staff. She became a member of the National Honor Society during her senior year and graduated in 1937. Afterward, she enrolled at the Alabama College for Women (now the University of Montevallo}.

Hughes plunged into her studies with her childhood dream of becoming a concert pianist, but that changed when a guest soloist heard her sing as a member of the school’s Glee Club. He suggested that she change her major to concentrate on singing, which she did, graduating with a double major in voice and piano. That decision fueled her pursuit of artistic perfection as she later earned a master’s degree in voice from Kent State University.

In the months before graduation, Hughes was a contestant in two beauty contests. Dubbed by her Gadsden Junior Chamber of Commerce sponsors as the “Strawberry Blonde,” she placed third in the Miss Birmingham event and later was runner-up in the Miss Alabama Pageant.

Upon graduation in 1941, Hughes was accepted as a private pupil by Sylvan Levin, then director of the Philadelphia Opera Company. Later she went to New York, where work as a John Powers model financed her musical preparation. This included operatic study at the Master Institute, Amato Opera Theatre, Juillard School of Music and vocal study with Maestro Alberti de Gorontiaga, Lily Pons’ (famous Metropolitan Opera soprano) teacher.

The album’s liner notes told that engagements followed in recitals, oratorio, light opera, radio, television and grand opera, which took Hughes from Carnegie Hall across the U.S., and to South American, Canada, the Caribbean area, Hawaii and the South Sea Islands. During World War II, she traveled the U.S. with USO groups helping with the sale of war bonds, then went overseas to entertain the troops.

In a subsequent interview, Hughes said they tried to be with the enlisted men as much as possible — “eating in their mess before concerts and talking with them afterward; they are the ones we came to entertain.” She said her GI audiences were many and varied, but always large and, from the start, very enthusiastic. As she put it, “We were a loud success; such yelling and whistling and applause as I’ve never heard.”

The liner notes continued: “A busy artist, Marian Hughes finds time to sing for Christian conferences, gives frequent sacred concerts, secular recitals, appears with symphony orchestras and has entered the recording field. (It was the only recording she made, I learned).

A listing of Hughes’s 1946 schedule gave evidence of her versatility. She appeared as a church soloist, giving concerts in the South and in the New York area; was heard over a number of radio stations and networks throughout the country, including Sundays on WHN in New York; fulfilling singing engagements in New York, New Jersey, New England, Miami Beach and Canada; appearing in the St. Louis Opera and in the Broadway musical “Glad to See You”; and going to Hawaii and the Mariana Islands as soprano soloist.

The liner notes continued: “Listed in Who’s Who in Music, Marion Hughes has performed prima donna roles with the Chautauqua Opera Company, the United Nations Opera Company, the Rene’ Maison Opera Group (and) the Grand Opera Company of New York, and has toured with Sigmund Romburg and Orchestra, etc.”

They described in detail that Hughes trusted in Christ as her savior at an early age and, as a teenager, had a desire to become a missionary, but a musical career won out. While singing with an opera company in San Juan in the late 1950s, she attended a Billy Graham crusade being held in that city and God burdened her heart again for those who know Him not and gave her a new perspective on life lived through His power ... .”

“And He hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.” (Psalm 40:3)

I should note that the famed lyric coloratura soprano was a skilled seamstress who grew up sewing and designing her own clothes, including her beautiful recital gowns. She also never charged for giving a concert at churches although she would accept a love offering.

Hughes’ daughter, Valerie, said she often wonders if she would have been so brave and independent as her mother was, to leave the security of Gadsden to pursue dreams in New York. “She has always amazed me how courageous she was back then and how her faith took her through breast cancer (survivor of 51 years), the death of her only son, my father’s death, all of her siblings and parents,” she said. “Mother would tell you that Jesus has been, and is, her bedrock.”

Life has been good for Marion Hughes Bahr, especially for those who were privileged to hear her sing. Today, she lives comfortably in an assisted living facility near her daughter’s residence. It has been a long time since she last visited the city of her birth, but she has fond memories of Gadsden and her heart is still here, I was told.

And she’s about to turn 99! Would you join me in wishing her a Happy Birthday and in sending a card to the Alabama Thrush? The address is Marian Hughes Bahr, 245 Abbey Lane, Providence, UT 84332.

Harry D. Butler, a former broadcaster, is a motivational speaker and author of “Alabama’s First Radio Stations, 1920-1960.” Butler periodically sits down with someone of note, then brings the conversation to readers.