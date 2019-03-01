On Thursday Feb. 21 at Port St. Joe, the middle school Seahawk baseball team fell to the Tiger Sharks 6-5, after battling back from a three-run deficit to tie it up.

The Seahawks trailed 5-2 going into the top of the sixth and then scratched out three runs to tie the game. A walk-off single in the bottom of the inning sealed the St. Joe win.

“I was really proud of the way we kept battling,” said coach Dakota Tillis. “It was a tough loss but we'll be a better team for it.”

Cody Abercrombie got the loss on the mound while collecting five strikeouts in four innings of work.

Jordan Olson went 1 for 4, hitting a double and collecting an RBI, while Jordan Pride went 1 for 3, and Evan Stanley went 2 for 4, hitting a double and collecting an RBI. Will Luberto, Chase Millender, and Amontaye Austin each collected a hit.

“The day after the game we had our best overall practice of the year, and it really showed on Monday when we played Blountstown. We beat a really good Blountstown team.”

Contributing to the 8-6 win were Jordan Olson, who went 1 for 3 with a double; Abercrombie, who was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Luberto went 1 for 1, with two runs batted in, and Millender also collected a hit. J

Pride got the win on the mound striking out five and 4 1/3 innings of work.

The team’s record is 4-3. They travel to Altha Thursday, and Blountstown Tuesday, and then play in the district tournament March 11 and 12.