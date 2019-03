Paddy’s Raw Bar hosted this year’s “snowbird” day on St. George Island, held Feb. 19. The event, at a different location every year, last year, closed off the street and had it at Doc Meyers, with the Beach Pit serving food.

This year was again a huge event at Paddy’s. Snowbirds, from left, include LeRoy Smith, LuAnn Smith, Mikki Smith, Lori Adams, Jerri Adams, and Willie Smith (from Iowa). The locals serving the event are, also from left, Sam Fortunas, Jay Gilkerson, and Amanda McCarney.