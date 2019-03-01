The Lady Seahawks defeated Vernon 12-0 at home Friday night.

Junior Jaylin Charles threw a five-inning complete game two-hitter and freshman Brooklyn O'Neal hit her second homer is as many games, this time a three-run shot as the team scorched Vernon for 12 hits, including five for extra bases.

Charles helped her cause by going 3 for 3 including two doubles. O'Neal added a single and another RBI to give her four on the night. Sophomore Abby Johnson was 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. Senior Alexus Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Senior Melanie Collins had a triple, while senior Sophia Kirvin and freshman Ariel Andrews each added singles.

The team improved to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

"The girls are swinging the bats great and laying off bad pitches,” said coach Scott Collins.

After cancelling Tuesday’s home district game against Wewahitchka, in deference to the regional final basketball game, the team traveled Wednesday to North Bay Haven for a non-conference outing.

They will be at Bozeman Tuesday, and then host Leon Wednesday, before traveling to Liberty County Thursday for a district game against the Lady Bulldogs.