New Orleans Pelicans (27-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-50, 15th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup against Phoenix. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Suns have gone 7-22 in home games. Phoenix is 4-32 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pelicans are 9-24 in road games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36.1 defensive rebounds per game, led by Davis averaging 9.3. The Pelicans won the last meeting between these two squads 119-99 on Nov. 10. Davis led New Orleans to the win with a 26-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 45.7 percent and averaging 24.6 points. Deandre Ayton is shooting 52.5 percent and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Davis is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday has averaged 7.5 assists and scored 20.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 48.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Suns: 1-9, averaging 108.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle).

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.