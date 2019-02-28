Errant driving last week left damage to Apalachicola’s Riverfront Park, and the driver shaken, but unhurt.

According to a report by Apalachicola Police Department Lt. Timmy Davis, at about 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, Gerald Anderson, 72, of Morristown, was driving a 2002 Ford truck east on Avenue E towards the river on the foggy evening when he went through the intersection at Water Street into the grass at Riverfront Park.

The truck hit the information sign and knocked one of its poles into the Miss Martha shrimp boat that was moored there. The truck then hit the Apalachicola Main Street sign and two concrete tables and bench combinations, damaging one and destroying the other.

Davis wrote that the table was knocked across the dock into the Miss Martha and into the river, leaving behind only two bench tops.

The trash can at the scene was crushed, he wrote, and it was not clear whether the park’s sprinkler system had been damaged.

Anderson’s truck sustained damage to both front fenders, the radiator and tie rods, and was unable to be driven.

The driver told the officer that he had drank some wine earlier that evening. Davis wrote that he detected a faint smell of alcohol, and administered a field sobriety test, ultimately determining that Anderson did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

Davis cited him for careless driving.