MONTGOMERY – Stillman College senior forward O’Nesha Hunt was named a Southern States Athletic Conference Second Team All-Conference selection at the SSAC Tournament banquet Wednesday.

Hunt averaged 9.1 points through 28 games this season for Stillman, while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, including 50 percent (6-of-12) from 3-point range. Her 48 steals are the second-most on the team. During the season, Hunt led Stillman’s post presence and nearly doubled her production from 28 games as a junior. Last season, Hunt averaged 4.7 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting and no made 3-pointers.

Hunt, a native of Sardis, Miss., was also named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.

Kiazha Ginwright, Jalicya Lowery, Tabitha Robinson, Victoria Syphoe and Ashley World were named to the SSAC All-Academic Team.