In the 37 years since the annual chili cook-off on St. George Island first started, it has grown by such leaps and bounds that it now is one of the largest annual events in the county, and the Gulf Coast regional cook-off that bestows a coveted honor to its winner and a trip to the International Chili Society’s world championships.

This year, it will feature another bumper crop of competitors, and largely a huge crowd.

This year, the organizer will be going back to the early 1980s, to the time the cookoff first began, and will be honoring the founders.

Mason Bean, head of the cook-off’s board of directors, said that 11 a.m. Saturday, the organization will honor Apalachicola businessman Harry Arnold and St. George Island real estate company owner Alice Collins for their role back 37 years ago.

“A couple lost a trailer to fire, they saved the dog,” and folks on the island wanted to raise money to help them, said Bean.

The idea was to have a chili dinner, with the winner getting a case of beer. Collins won it, but suggested it be auctioned off, and it brought $60.

Graham Armistead, who owned the Blue Store, then donated a second case, and it brought in another $60. Ross Thomas pitched in as well, and by the time the evening had raised $800.

Arnold and Apalachicola Times manager John Lee than suggested the cook-off become an annual fundraiser.

The next year the cook-off raised $7,000, and the next year it brought in $17,000. “This year we expect a $100,000 day,” said Bean.

“The biggest thing is we honor them with a lifetime achievement brick at the lighthouse,” he said.

Arnold has been auctioneer over several years, but this year that honor will go professional auctioneer Scott Swartz. In addition to works of arts, artifacts, household items and other donations from area merchants, the auction Saturday will feature a golf cart, and a Hobie Cat sailboat.

The weekend gets started Thursday morning with a golf tournament at St. James Bay golf resort, which Bean said will likely have at least a dozen foursomes.

On Friday evening at 5 to 7 p.m., there will a preview of the auction at the Jay Abbott firehouse on the island, where people will have a chance to look over the original art and handcrafted items. People buy a bid card for $5, but nothing is sold until Saturday’s auction.

Dan Fortunas will oversee the annual Red Pepper 5K run, beginning at 8 a.m.

The auction starts at 11 a.m. The day’s events can be reviewed in the Out to see column on page 1. Ten Pound Pancake will be performing live on stage.

Bean, who served as chief of the volunteer fire department for a decade, said this is the first cook-off where Kevin Delahanty will be serving as fire chief.

Grayson Shepard said he is looking forward to a strong field of competitors (See sidebar).

“We’re doing good, we lost a few people who can’t be here, but we gained others,” he said.

He said the salsa completion is no longer sanctioned by the International Chili Society, but will be held under the auspices of Sometimes It’s Hotter.

Shepard said Team Toilet Bowl, a crowd favorite, won’t be coming. “We got some new faces, we got a lot of people to respond,” he said.

Bean said the day promises to be a great affair, especially in light of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just a fun day to be at the beach and raise some money, a fun day to be here and see the sights,” he said. “It’s always nice to have fun after so much cleanup and destruction.”