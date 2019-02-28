Mr. David Ray Musselwhite, age 77, a resident of Port St. Joe, Florida and Ranburne, Alabama died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Mr. Musselwhite was born in Lakeland, Florida on December 9, 1941, the son of the late Calvin Ray Musselwhite and Louise Dodson Musselwhite. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He received his Bachelor degree in Business from Georgia State, retired plant manager in the steel industry and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Louise G. Musselwhite; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Melissa Musselwhite of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tommy Muse of Carrollton; grandchildren, Payton Musselwhite, Jake Musselwhite, Jameson Pierce, Logan Muse, Tyler Muse; sister, Elaine Laird and his favorite four legged child, Jessie. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Mildred Musselwhite.

The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, February 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.

A memorial service followed the visitation Saturday at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Davis and Mr. Glenn Alligood officiating.

The American Legion Post# 143 will provide military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craig Musselwhite for the “Fishing for Shoes” fund. This fund will be used to provide students and student athletes shoes who cannot financially afford them. As a youth coach during the late 1970’s, David provided shoes for students in need. David’s passion for kids is carried on by his son, Coach Craig Musselwhite, who has been a teacher and coach for the Carrollton City Schools for the past twenty-eight years. Coach Craig Musselwhite will continue his father’s vision and commitment that he began as a youth coach.

Make checks payable to: Craig Musselwhite, 234 Providence Drive, Carrollton, GA 30116

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.

For those friends and family of David Musselwhite in the Port St Joe area we will have an additional memorial service in Port St. Joe, FL at a later date.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements