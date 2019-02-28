The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Carrabelle Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 18

Samantha J. Whittington, 33, Carrabelle, domestic battery; released on own recognizance (CPD)

Feb. 19

Mary Rachael Nowling, 30, Crawfordville, two counts felony violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Feb. 21

Patricia Keil, 50, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into prison; $16,000 bond (FCSO)

Feb. 22

Jason Curtis Shuman, 44, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked – second offense; $7,000 bond (FCSO)

Edward Williams Ange, 42, Huntsville, Alabama, violation of injunction against repeat, dating or sexual violence, misdemeanor failure to appear; $15,000 bond (FCSO)

Lynleigh Lewis, 21, Carrabelle, failure to appear; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Feb. 23

Dakota Dare Crum, 22, Carrabelle, failure to appear; $250 bond (FCSO)

Feb. 24

William Guy Shiver, 42, Eastpoint, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)