In response to Mr. Ted Tripp’s letter, “American actions created border crisis” (Feb. 21, 2019), I do not agree with his stated “facts” or the conclusions that he draws. I do not recall any news reports, congressional hearings, public outrage, etc. regarding American-induced genocide of Mayans (or other Central American peoples).

I did enjoy his statement that “our War on Drugs has had enormous destabilizing effects on these countries and in Mexico.” That is the exact effect that we intended, IF these countries are directly involved in or aiding drug producers and traffickers. Drug trade is not only internationally illegal, but it certainly is not a profession of high ethics or morality. Considering the death and devastation that illegal drugs instill on human lives (families included), I am glad that the “War” is so effective.

It is true that the United States has made mistakes in our dealings with other countries and their people. It is also true that the United States has been a great friend and ally. Ask the people of Europe, that do not have to speak German, how Uncle Sam gave all in World Wars I and II? Ask the people in Asia, that do not have to speak Japanese, who liberated their countries? When there is famine or disaster in foreign nations, who sends food and aid?

As for the migrants that have “legitimate claims for asylum,” yet become illegal since they choose to “bypass” our “slow and inefficient” system, somehow I just can’t buy this. I guess shoplifters become thieves because they choose to bypass the slow and inefficient cashier at the grocery store (well, they have to eat too, don’t they?).

Now for my favorite. Mr. Tripp states, “It is ludicrous and unrealistic to see these (illegal) people as burdens to our society. They work very hard and provide real benefits to our society. To deny them medical care and disability is, well, just stingy.” The use of the word “stingy” is telling, as we do not “deny” medical care, especially in emergencies. Care is available, but I guess we are “stingy” because we don’t want to pay for it. Travel to the Bahamas or Costa Rica and need medical care, you will find out quick that payment upfront is not expected, it is demanded.

Now back to “stingy.” IF these people are hardworking and provide benefits to our society (and we are stingy), then they are selfish. Their homeland needs these special people to work hard, be creative and make a better homeland for their countrymen. To just up and leave, well that just beats all selfishness I have ever seen!

One final thought, Mr. Tripp states that we are fixing to destroy Venezuela. Now that would not fit with our reputation for being stingy. Why not just sit back, save our dollars and watch socialist Venezuela self-destruct? That would be cheaper!

Dr. Mikel Tuten

Carrabelle