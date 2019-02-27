Undefeated through three weeks of play with a pair of top-25 wins last weekend, Alabama softball moved up to No. 5 in this week’s ESPN.com/USA Softball poll while remaining at No. 6 for the second straight week in the USA Today/NFCA poll.

The Crimson Tide went 5-0 at last weekend’s Easton Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa, including a pair of wins over then-No. 24 Minnesota. Alabama is one of four undefeated teams in the top 10 and is the second-highest ranked SEC team, trailing only Florida (3/3). Other top-10 SEC teams include Tennessee (7/7), Georgia (8/8) and LSU (10/9).