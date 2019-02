Trailing by 5 with 5 minutes left, Seahawks force overtime, and come away with 56-49 victory in regional final

Four was a charm Tuesday night, as four quarters plus a four-minute overtime enabled Franklin County to defeat Port St. Joe for a fourth time this season, and earned them a berth in next week’s Class 1A Final Four.

The Seahawks’ 56-49 win over the Tiger Sharks came a decade after Franklin County’s last trip to Lakeland, and it didn’t come easy.