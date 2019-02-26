What started with a bill against cellphone use by drivers has expanded, in hopes of tackling — and stopping — distracted driving in Florida altogether.

Tampa Bay area lawmakers Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, are sponsoring legislation to bring stricter laws to Florida for safer roads.

The best way to keep drivers and pedestrians safe, they say, is to eliminate distractions behind the wheel and put the focus back on driving, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

While the original House Bill 107 would have made holding a cellphone while driving a primary offense, the amended bill, Senate Bill 76, makes many other things illegal if done behind the wheel, including:

ReadingWritingPerforming personal groomingPutting on makeup or similar productsInteracting with pets or unsecured cargoUsing a “personal wireless communications device” such as a cellphone

The bill also includes a clause that could apply to any number of actions not listed: "engaging in any other activity, conduct, task, or action that causes distraction," the Tampa Bay Times reported, but according to Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, this could be a problem.

"This gives law enforcement license to pull anyone over at any time for anything," he said. “It's completely subjective," and would lead to uncertainty about what is and isn't legal.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who called the legislation "a good bill," said the distinction is that deputies and officers have to prove the distraction caused the driver to be inattentive.

Opponents of the bill, such as Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, continue raising concerns about racial profiling and unequal enforcement, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"I understand the intent and purpose," Rouson said to the Tampa Bay Times. "But what creeps into this is what constitutes a distraction and can it open drivers up to profiling or discriminatory treatment based on culture or personal choice."

Currently, Florida is one of three states that doesn’t allow law enforcement officers to pull drivers over just because they are on their cellphones. It is currently a secondary offense, meaning officers can cite drivers for texting only after stopping them for other reasons, such as speeding. The current offense brings a $30 fine, plus local add-on fees.

The bills, if passed, would give Florida some of the toughest laws against distracted driving in the nation.

Read more on the updated distracted driving bill from the Tampa Bay Times.

