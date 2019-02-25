Portions of this information are based on facts provided by the arrested individuals. Those individuals have been booked with, not convicted of, the offenses shown. All accused should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FEB. 24

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

•Jarred West, 22, 509 Fred West Road, Waynesboro, Miss., excessive amplified noise, possession of hydrocodone, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine less than 28 grams.

•Jesse Breaux, 37, 2778 Southdown Mandalay Road, Houma, failure to appear in court.

•Courtney Williams, 31, 208 Maplewood Drive, Houma, domestic abuse battery.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

•Christopher Miller, 41, 296 W. 133rd St., Cut Off, simple criminal property damage.

•Jody Theriot, 53, 310 St. Ann St., Raceland, two counts of contempt of court.

Thibodaux Police Department

•Barbara Clark, 34, 800 E. Winder Road, two counts of contempt of court.

•Terry Duet, 59, 930 Henderson St., Thibodaux, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

•Donovan Shephard, 27, 112 Vickie Drive, Houma, violation of probation or parole.

Lockport Police Department

•Chad Quatrevingt, 50, 105 Myrtle St., Lockport, domestic abuse battery.

•Zachariah Dufrene, 42, 112 Ethel St., Lockport, fugitive.

FEB. 25

Louisiana State Police

•Dylan Fanguy, 23, 4172 La. 56, Houma, DWI, speeding.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

•Victoria Mendez, 34, 114 Westwood Drive, Houma, simple criminal property damage, aggravated battery.