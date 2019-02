On Friday Coach Cody Tillis’ middle school boys beat Hosford at home 6 - 1. Evan Stanley got the win getting four strikeouts and only giving up one hit in three innings of work.

Cody Abercrombie went 1 for 2 with an RBI double, and Stanley, Chase Millender, and Owen Poloronis each collected a hit.

On Tuesday the young Seahawks lost at Wewa 4-2.

Abercrombie went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles, Stanley went 2 for 3 with a single and a double, and Amontaye Austin collected a hit.