They'll face Port St. Joe at home Tuesday night, with a trip to Lakeland on the line.

There wasn’t any blood left on the floor, no one got hurt, but the claws of the Seahawk varsity basketball team dug deep into Gator meat Thursday night, as Franklin County cut down Baker 79-42 in the Class 1A regional semifinals before a boisterous home crowd.

That same crowd should be back at The Nest Tuesday night for a fourth-appearance this season against Port St. Joe, this time in the regional finals with a berth in the Final Four on the line. The Tiger Sharks downed District 3 champ Chipley, playing in Washington County, 65-37 Tuesday night.

With senior Daijon Penamon pouring in three consecutive treys in the first quarter, and five on the night, the Seahawks opened a 37-21 lead at the half, and sailed to the 37-point win.

Coach Nathan West used a mix of players to account for the win, taking out senior Simon Brathwaite, the team’s leading scorer, after he had two fouls in the first quarter.

West put Braithwaite back in the third, and he finished the night with 22 points and eight rebounds.

“I thought we came out with the right mindset, and made them work for every shot they got,” said the coach. “We were off to a good start and we fed off each other’s high level of energy. We played hard; the guys competed. We didn’t do a bad job.”

Senior Daijon Penamon had 15 points, and sophomore Lamarius Martin posted 12 points and eight assists.

Sophomore Eden Brathwaite contributed eight points, six rebounds, and five assists, while junior Grady Escobar hit two treys for six points.

Junior Isaiah Decoursey had four points and junior Ayden Pearson a three-pointer.

Seniors Mikalin Huckeba, Tonner Segree and Alex Hardy each had two points, with Hardy pulling down six rebounds and junior Javon Pride five.