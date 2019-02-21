Bring Me A Book Franklin, in collaboration with Healthy Start of Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties, hosted a baby shower for seven expectant moms on Friday, Feb. 8 in Bring Me A Book’s Bloom Room at the Van Johnson Complex.

Attendees played games which taught the moms-to-be about the benefits of breastfeeding, safe sleep and the importance of early literacy, even while in the womb. A baby bathtub filled with books, onesies, socks, hooded baby towel, washcloths, bathing necessities, wipes, and diapers were provided by Trinity Episcopal Church, Forgotten Coast Community Church, and Bring Me A Book.

Healthy Start gave a backpack filled with newborn supplies, too. This collaboration is the first between Bring Me A Book and Healthy Start, with more planned.