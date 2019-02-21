The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting a free program about the Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast, featuring the St. Marks Lighthouse and the Crooked River Lighthouse, this Saturday, Feb. 23 at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle.

Seating for the program, from 10 a.m. to noon, is first come, first served, and is limited to the first 100 people.

The Carrabelle History Museum will be joined by Ken Clineman, historic and environmental interpreter for St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, and Joan Matey, curator for Crooked River Lighthouse.

Authorized in 1829, St. Marks Lighthouse, the second oldest lighthouse in Florida, has a long history as the beacon for the ports on the St. Marks River. Its history, which includes wars and hurricanes, is shared with the brave families who lived there while keeping the light.Recently restored, it is now open to the public on select days each month with interpretive exhibits sharing its stories.

The Crooked River Lighthouse was constructed to replace a series of lighthouses located on Dog Island and destroyed by storms. The 103-foot iron tower is the tallest on the Forgotten Coast. Built on its current site in 1895 and restored in 2007, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum and lighthouse tower are open to the public Wednesday through Sunday.

The program is funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com