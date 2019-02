The Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club’s new officers for 2019 are, from left, Co-First Mates Allison Moore (holding club mascot George) and Brenda Coles; Co-Captain Steve Coles, Booty Keeper Mark Shields, Member-at-Large Nancy Hodgson, Log Keeper Lori Gilbertson, Member-at-Large Douglas Dedrick, and big ugly dude in the back Co-Captain Jeff Moore.