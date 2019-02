Holly Brown, organizer of the Apalachicola Farmers Market, celebrated her 67th birthday at the market Saturday, Feb. 9. She and her friends enjoyed a cake prepared by Janice Olson, which featured no sugar, no artificial sweetener, no dairy, and no gluten. “And totally yummy, because (husband) Creighton and I are on a Whole30 eating program to narrow in on our food allergies,” said Holly.