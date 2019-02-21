The issue of finding housing for the county’s workforce, increasingly under pressure to find affordable homes amidst an expanding retirement population, is growing in importance.

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, the city of Apalachicola has proposed an $800,000 plan to the Gulf Coast Triumph Board to help fund infrastructure and seed money necessary to launch a cooperative workforce housing initiative to build single family homes and create jobs in the community.

The $800,000 concept was submitted to Triumph in December and was recently deemed eligible to submit a full application. The initiative, envisioned as a cooperative effort between the city, local nonprofit groups and private industry, would leverage city-owned property and tax incentives to initiate a workforce housing effort.

Backs says the plan would expand and improve infrastructure for individual platted lots, and provide education and career options through apprenticeships with industry leaders.

“This is not a big box type project,” said City Manager Ron Nalley. “This is an initiative that will allow the city to build infrastructure in residential areas within the city that are not currently served and provide a pool of funding for low to moderate income people to purchase and build individual homes on individual lots.

“It’s not a housing project – it’s a housing initiative that will also create jobs training and career opportunities throughout the region,” he said.

Nalley said details are still evolving, and that the basic concept would be patterned, in part, after other successful Land Trust organizations. He said the proposal would include the ideas and involvement of previous groups who have expressed an interest in workforce housing, including the Save Our Shotguns group and Habitat for Humanity.

“This is an economic initiative that also provides opportunities for housing. The city wants to engage the services of industry leaders in workforce and disaster recovery to address an affordable workforce housing crisis in the region due to Hurricane Michael,” Nalley said.

Nalley said the city will provide additional information and seek additional input on the topic as the proposal evolves.

A copy of the Triumph pre-application can be found at www.myfloridatriumph.com.

At the other end of the county, Justin Massimo, whose Mercer Assets Partners are working with Little Custom Homes to build manufactured homes at the former Hexaport site at the Carrabelle Airport, said he expects to ink a deal with the city in timer to move in April 15.

He said the company is already looking for both skilled and unskilled workers. “People can start sending us resumes, we’re going to start talking to them,” he said. The email address is team@simplifihousing.com

Massimo said the company is also looking to put training programs in place, which could cover everything from mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air conditioning, and roofing trades.

The company is working out details for five varieties of custom-built homes, ranging in size from the 640 square foot, two-bed, one or two-bath Memphis, to the 1,200 square foot, three-bedroom, two bath Richmond, with 1,200 square feet.

The cost for just the shell, for the three smallest homes, the Memphis and the 800-square-foot Birmingham and the 960-square-foot Savannah, runs between $35,000 and $55,000. Having these all built out, complete with solid wood flooring and cabinets, stainless steel appliances and other enmities, would cost between $60,000 and $105,000.

Shells are not available for the two largest units, the 960-square foot Charleston and the 1,200 square foot Richmond. Completely finished, with wraparound porch, these would run between $113,000 and $126,000.

Land costs would be additional, and Massimo said the company believes the homes would comply with zoning rules for most residential areas of the county and cities, with the exception of R-1 zoning in the county, which has a minimum requirement of 1,000 square feet of heated floor space. A veteran of workforce housing creation in Trenton New Jersey, he said “we’ve worked on rezoning to accommodate smaller homes.”